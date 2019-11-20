Chargers' Derwin James: Could return after bye week
James (foot) could suit up against the Broncos in Week 13, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
James is recovering from offseason surgery to address a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, and he's now nearing the end of his three-month recovery timetable. The Chargers have yet to activate the 2018 first-round pick for a return from IR, but such a move will likely be made prior to Week 13's tilt against Denver. A return to the lineup by James, who earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods as a rookie, would signify a notable boost for Los Angeles' secondary.
