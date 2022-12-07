James (quadriceps) is day-to-day going into Week 14 against the Dolphins, according to head coach Brandon Staley, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

James apparently got banged up at some point in Sunday's game against the Raiders. despite playing 100 percent of the teams defensive snaps. Although it seems he'll likely play, he is considered questionable for Week 14, and JT Woods would likely be looking at an increased workload if James were to sit.