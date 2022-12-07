Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that James is day-to-day with a quadriceps injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
James sat out the Chargers' first Week 14 practice Wednesday after apparently picking up the injury in last Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders. Despite being hurt, James played every snap in the game, finishing with six tackles. The Chargers will hope that James can increase his practice activity in the next two days to clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins.
