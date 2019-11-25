Coach Anthony Lynn said James (foot) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Coming off a Week 12 bye, the Chargers were authorized to hold an informal practice Monday, which James may have attended. In any case, he's getting close to the end of the road in his recovery from a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. If everything goes as planned this week, there's a chance James is elevated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game at Denver.