James (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's game against the Vikings.

The safety exited in the first quarter after suffering the injury. James played on every defensive snap across the first seven weeks of the season. The four-time All-Pro was replaced by Tony Jefferson on Thursday, who then went out with a hamstring issue, leaving RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson as the Chargers' only remaining safeties besides Elijah Molden.