James recorded four tackles (three solo) in the 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

James technically played 16 games for a third straight campaign, but the veteran was held out of Week 18 for rest purposes. While the 28-year-old put together arguably one of his healthiest seasons of his career, he wasn't quite as impactful at least in terms of splash plays, finishing with just two sacks after averaging close to four over the past three years. The now five-time Pro Bowler made up for that by tying his career high with three interceptions en route to second-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career. The possible departure of head coach candidate and wunderkind defensive coordinator Jessie Minter might impact Los Angeles' defense as a whole next year, but James is unquestionably one of the NFL's elite at the safety position right now.