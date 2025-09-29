Chargers' Derwin James: Eight stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James recorded eight tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.
James has played every defensive snap this season and has at least seven combined tackles in every contest. He also continues to be used aggressively as a pass rusher, already recording 1.5 sacks through four contests.
