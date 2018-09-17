James recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, and one pass defensed in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills.

James has now recorded two sacks in as many games. His eight tackles were a marked improvement over his three-tackle performance in Week 1. Thus far, the first-round safety has showcased the talent that made him a top-20 selection. Looking ahead, James and the rest of the Chargers defense will have their hands full in next week's tilt against the Rams.