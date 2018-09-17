Chargers' Derwin James: Eight tackles vs. Bills
James recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, and one pass defensed in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills.
James has now recorded two sacks in as many games. His eight tackles were a marked improvement over his three-tackle performance in Week 1. Thus far, the first-round safety has showcased the talent that made him a top-20 selection. Looking ahead, James and the rest of the Chargers defense will have their hands full in next week's tilt against the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...