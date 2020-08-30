James left Sunday's practice with an injury, walking off the field to the trainer's tent, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James missed the first 11 games of last season while recovering from a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, but he's otherwise been everything the Chargers hoped for when they made him the 17th overall pick of the 2018 draft. Any absence in the regular season would be a huge blow to the team's defense, potentially leaving Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins as the starting duo at safety. Of course, this may just be a minor injury, considering James was able to walk of the practice field without assistance.