Chargers' Derwin James: Expected to miss some time
James is dealing with a foot injury that could cost him "a significant amount of time," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It remains to be seen how much action James will miss, but if his absence extends into the regular season, Adrian Phillips would likely be the player called upon to step up in James' usual top strong safety spot.
