Chargers' Derwin James: Expected to start at free safety

James is expected to start at free safety according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

It's not exactly a surprise to see James already heralded as the expected starter given the Chargers spent a first-round pick on the Florida State product. Considering the team opted not to re-sign Tre Boston, it would make that James takes over the No. 1 role at free safety alongside starting strong safety Jahleel Addae. IAll that being said, i'll be interesting to see whether the Chargers consider James more of in-box safety as opposed to a strictly coverage player. If the 21-year-old does play close to the line of scrimmage, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has already hinted at, it's not unreasonable to assume James could become one of the better safety options in IDP leagues.