Chargers' Derwin James: Expected Week 1starter
James is expected to start at free safety according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.
It's not exactly a surprise to see James already heralded as the expected starter given the Chargers spent a first-round pick on the Florida State product. Considering the team opted not to re-sign Tre Boston, it would make that James takes over the No. 1 role at free safety alongside starting strong safety Jahleel Addae. All that being said, it'll be interesting to see whether the Chargers consider James more of in-box safety as opposed to strictly a coverage player. If the 21-year-old does play close to the line of scrimmage, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has already hinted at, it's not unreasonable to assume James could become one of the better safety options in IDP leagues.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...