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Chargers' Derwin James: Extended by Chargers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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James agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

James' extension includes $57.5 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $25.2 million, making him the highest-paid safety in league history. The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chargers and is coming off yet another strong season, in which he racked up 94 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions across 16 regular-season games.

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