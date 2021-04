James (knee) has had his fifth-year option exercised by the Chargers, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

James is coming off back-to-back season-ending knee injuries, but he'll now at least have the benefit of being fully healthy for the eventual start of offseason workouts, and knowing that he'll remain with the Chargers through 2022. As of the best safeties in the league when healthy, James stands to be a high-end IDP asset for the 2021 campaign as long as he can stay on the field.