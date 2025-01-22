James logged 93 tackles (60 solo), including 5.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

James was seven tackles shy from registering his fourth-straight 100-tackle season (and fifth of his NFL career). However, he did manage to register a career-high 5.5 sacks -- two of which came in Week 17 against the Patriots -- which was fourth-most on the Chargers behind Tuli Tuipulotu (8.5), Bud Dupree (6.0) and Khalil Mack (6.0). James will likely start at safety for the 2025 campaign, but it's unclear whether it'll be Elijah Molden (shin), Marcus Maye (ankle) or someone else that will start alongside James.