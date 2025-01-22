James logged 93 tackles (60 solo), including 5.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2024.
James was seven tackles shy from registering his fourth-straight 100-tackle season (and fifth of his NFL career). However, he did manage to register a career-high 5.5 sacks -- two of which came in Week 17 against the Patriots -- which was fourth-most on the Chargers behind Tuli Tuipulotu (8.5), Bud Dupree (6.0) and Khalil Mack (6.0). James will likely start at safety for the 2025 campaign, but it's unclear whether it'll be Elijah Molden (shin), Marcus Maye (ankle) or someone else that will start alongside James.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Picks up two sacks Saturday•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Sacks Mahomes in loss•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Double-digit stops, INT in win•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Logs sack versus Ravens•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Logs 10 tackles vs. Bengals•