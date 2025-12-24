James logged six tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble during the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

James caused a turnover for a second consecutive week, when he knocked the ball out of the hands of a scrambling Joe Milton, which Tuli Tuipulotu jumped on to give the Chargers the ball at midfield. James has logged 16 combined tackles over his last two outings, and the veteran safety is up to 86 tackles (46 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass defenses (two interceptions) across 15 regular-season games. He'll have two more games to reach the tackling century mark for the fifth time in his NFL career, beginning this Saturday against the Texans.