James recorded eight tackles (five solo), one interception and a forced fumble during Sunday's 25-24 win versus the Cardinals.

James notched his second and third forced turnovers of the season, as he caused running back James Conner to fumble in the first quarter before picking off quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter. The All-Pro strong safety also finished with the Chargers' third-most tackles behind linebacker Drue Tranquill (nine) and Alohi Gilman (10). James has once again been a massive contributor at every level of the Bolts' defense, totaling 100 tackles, four sacks and four passes defended over 11 games this season. Expect him to continue playing a star role against Las Vegas next Sunday.