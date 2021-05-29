James (knee) was a full participant in OTAs this past week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
James missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his meniscus during training camp, the second consecutive time his season was cut short due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old will look to put that history behind him as James rejoins a Chargers defense that was near the bottom in terms of turnovers forced.
