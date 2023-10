James had five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

He picked off Tyson Bagent in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Darnell Mooney, which was James' first regular season interception since Week 16 of the 2022 season. His 37 tackles this season is behind the pace of the 115 he registered last year and it seems unlikely that the safety will reach 100-plus tackles for a third straight season.