Chargers' Derwin James: Gets sack in win
James recorded seven tackles (five solo), two passes defended and one sack in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.
James proved again Sunday why he is worthy of a first-round draft selection, making his presence felt in the passing game while causing a 10 yard loss on his lone sack. The rookie safety has tremendous game speed, and his play-making ability has made itself apparent throughout the first four weeks of the season. James has a divisional matchup against the Raiders in Week 5.
