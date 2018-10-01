James recorded seven tackles (five solo), two passes defended and one sack in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.

James proved again Sunday why he is worthy of a first-round draft selection, making his presence felt in the passing game while causing a 10 yard loss on his lone sack. The rookie safety has tremendous game speed, and his play-making ability has made itself apparent throughout the first four weeks of the season. James has a divisional matchup against the Raiders in Week 5.