James doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James was sidelined for Week 17 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 16, but he's been a full participant Wednesday through Friday and will be good to go for Week 18. Across 13 appearances, the fourth-year safety has totaled 109 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.