James (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.

James was limited in practice earlier in the week but is good to go for Week 5. A chess piece for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, James has seen action on the defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary this season. The 29-year-old has been filling up the stat sheet, logging 34 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups through four games.

