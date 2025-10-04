Chargers' Derwin James: Good to go for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
James was limited in practice earlier in the week but is good to go for Week 5. A chess piece for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, James has seen action on the defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary this season. The 29-year-old has been filling up the stat sheet, logging 34 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups through four games.
