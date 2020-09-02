site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Derwin James: Heads to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
1 min read
Chargers placed James (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
For the second year in a row, James has incurred a season-ending injury, this time a meniscus issue in his right knee. In his place, the Chargers will entrust Rayshawn Jenkins with strong-safety duties.
