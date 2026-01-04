James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Chargers are resting several key starters for Week 18, so James will get an extra week of rest before the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. With Elijah Molden (hamstring) also inactive, RJ Mickens and Tony Jefferson are poised to serve as the Chargers' starting safeties for Sunday's regular-season finale. James will conclude the 2025 regular season with 94 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven pass defenses (three interceptions) and one forced fumble across 16 games.