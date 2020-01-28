Chargers' Derwin James: Injury ruins 2019 campaign
James finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles (23 solo) and a pass defended across five games.
Continuing the stretch of yearly critical Chargers early-season injuries, James missed the majority of the 2019 campaign after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during the preseason. The second-year safety looked uneasy in his first few games back, but by the end of the campaign was routinely causing problems in and around the line of scrimmage. When healthy, James is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and should a Pro Bowl candidate once again in 2020.
