Chargers' Derwin James: Leading tackler in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James tallied eight tackles (five solo) during the Chargers' win versus the Titans on Sunday.
James was dealing with an ankle injury leading up to the game but had a strong outing nonetheless, as he ended up leading the team in tackles. Across nine games played this season, the 29-year-old has recorded 57 tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He will look to keep producing and add to his totals in the Week 10 matchup versus the Steelers.
