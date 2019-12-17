Chargers' Derwin James: Leads team in tackles
James tallied nine tackles (six solo) in the 39-10 loss Sunday to the Vikings.
In the three games since coming off injured reserve, James has been thrust immediately into the starting role, playing all but four snaps. Sunday's outing was by far the most effective for the second-year safety, although he's yet to pick up any sort of turnover or sack. Still, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up is once again reasserting his worth at safety, allowing for the Chargers to use their myriad of secondary options in different ways.
