Chargers' Derwin James: Leaves game with head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles.
James sustained a head injury in the second quarter, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Monday's game. Tarheeb Still is slated for more defensive snaps in the secondary for as long as James is out of the game.
