James (shoulder) likely will be ready for training camp after sitting out the team's minicamp in June, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
James had labrum surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, but the issue isn't expected to impact the start of this season. The 2018 first-round pick finished last year with a career-best 118 tackles and again will look to replicate that success.
