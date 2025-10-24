Chargers' Derwin James: Likely has low-ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain Thursday against the Vikings and will undergo an MRI on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
If the MRI confirms a low-ankle sprain, James wouldn't be facing an extended absence and would have a chance to return as soon as Week 9 at Tennessee, especially with a few extra days to recover after the Chargers played their Week 8 game Thursday. Prior to his early exit against Minnesota, James had been on the field for all of the Chargers' defensive snaps this season.
