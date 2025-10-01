Chargers' Derwin James: Limited on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
It's a new injury for James, who hasn't been listed on the injury report yet this season. He hasn't missed a single defensive snap through four games and has produced 34 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks and five TFLs, four QB hits and two pass breakups.
