James (quadriceps) was a limited participant during the Chargers' practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
James has missed the Bolts' last two games while dealing with a quad injury, though he managed to return to practice in a limited fashion for the first time Thursday. The 26-year-old will now have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against the Colts. James has played a starring role across all levels of the Chargers' defense over 12 games this season, so his availability could be a significant factor as the team faces Indianapolis' sputtering offense.