James recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 22-16 defeat versus San Francisco.
James fell one tackle shy of tying his season high from Week 5 against Cleveland. After forcing five total turnovers last year, the safety rammed the ball out of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's hands in the first quarter, marking his first forced fumble of the season. With a team-leading 85 stops (49 solo) over nine games, James is on pace to comfortably set a new career high in tackles this season.
