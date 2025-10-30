Chargers' Derwin James: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
James sustained a low ankle sprain in Week 8 against the Vikings, but he is trending toward being available against the Titans on Sunday after practicing in full Thursday. The veteran safety will continue to start at safety alongside Elijah Molden, barring a setback.
