James (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

James is rehabbing through a low-ankle sprain that he picked up during the Chargers' Week 8 victory over the Vikings. His ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that the injury isn't a long-term issue, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Titans. James tallied at least seven tackles in five of the seven games prior to his injury in Week 8, and his 49 stops through eight regular-season games is second most on the Chargers behind Daiyan Henley (52).