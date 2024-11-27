James tallied six tackles (two solo), with 1.0 sack, in Monday's loss to the Ravens.
James was considered questionable heading into Monday's matchup due to a groin injury but ended up having a solid performance nonetheless. He recorded the Chargers' only sack of the game, bringing his season total up to 2.5.
