Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that James (quadriceps) could return to practice this week ahead of Monday's game at Indianapolis, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After missing the Chargers' last two games with a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 13 at Las Vegas, it seems James might have a chance to come back for Week 16. He's arguably the team's best defensive player, so they'd like to have him back as quickly as possible as they jockey for a playoff spot.