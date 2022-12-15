James (quadriceps) isn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

James looks set to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row, a development that doesn't bode well for his chances of returning from a one-game absence this Sunday against the Titans. If James is ruled out or listed as doubtful for the Week 15 contest following Friday's practice, Alohi Gilman would likely be on tap for another start at safety alongside Nasir Adderley.