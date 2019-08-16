Chargers' Derwin James: Misses practice Friday
James was sporting a boot on his right ankle Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
As a result, the 2018 first-rounder missed Friday's practice and now looks iffy for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints. The Chargers starting safety is coming off an IDP-friendly rookie campaign in which he logged 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a trio of picks.
