James posted six tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.
Through four games, James has totaled 30 tackles, three pass defenses and one sack. The dynamic playmaker appears on pace for another All-Pro season and will look to continue his strong play against the Browns in Week 5.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Nine tackles in Week 3•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Team-high nine stops in loss•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Starts season with sack•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Signs four-year extension•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Aiming for new contract•