default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

James recorded three tackles (three solo) during Monday's 22-19 win versus the Eagles.

As has been the case for much of the year, James' contributions were felt more in coverage than on the stat sheet in Week 14, and quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the contest with four interceptions. He figures to spend plenty more time in coverage in a Week 15 matchup at Kansas City.

More News