The Chargers placed James (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

James missed the Chargers' three games prior to the Week 7 bye due to a hamstring injury. He suffered a setback in his recovery during Week 8 prep, which will require a stint on IR for the veteran safety. James is required to be sidelined for at least four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29. Tony Jefferson will continue to operate in an elevated role in the secondary in James' absence.