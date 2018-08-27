Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley plans on starting James in Week 1 against the Chiefs, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The Chargers listed Jahleel Addae and Rayshawn Jenkins as the starting safeties on their preseason depth chart, but it was always a likely proposition for James to overtake Jenkins. The No. 17 overall pick started Saturday's preseason loss to the Saints, coming away with three tackles (two solo) an an interception on 37 defensive snaps. James is a fantastic prospect in real-life terms, but Addae is the safer bet for IDP purposes, as he'll likely spend more time near the line of scrimmage.