James (hamstring) is nearing a return to practice according to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

James has yet to participate in training camp as he nurses a minor hamstring injury, while the Chargers have proceeded cautiously in order to avoid any setbacks. The 2018 first-rounder could return to practice within the next week, as he'll be cleared to come off the NFI list at that point.