James amassed nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

James also registered one QB hit and played 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but it was an all-around poor performance from the Chargers' defensive unit which gave up 38 points to Jacksonville in Week 3. Through Los Angeles' first three games, the All-Pro safety has recorded 24 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in that stretch. James' next opportunity to make an impact comes Sunday against the Texans.