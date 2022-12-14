James (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James missed the Chargers' win versus Miami in Week 14 dealing with a quadriceps injury, and now his availability for Week 15 appears to be in jeopardy as well. If the All-Pro safety is forced to sit out Sunday, Alohi Gilman would likely draw another start next to Nasir Adderley.

