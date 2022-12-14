James (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
James missed the Chargers' win versus Miami in Week 14 dealing with a quadriceps injury, and now his availability for Week 15 appears to be in jeopardy as well. If the All-Pro safety is forced to sit out Sunday, Alohi Gilman would likely draw another start next to Nasir Adderley.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Officially inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Quiet outing in divisional loss•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Full go Thursday•