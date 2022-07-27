Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that James will be held out of practice until his contract situation is resolved, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was arguably the Chargers' best player on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, registering 118 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions on the way to his second career Pro Bowl selection. If Los Angeles is all in on Super Bowl LVII as things appear, it will be of the utmost importance that they retain him. Expect James to collect a big check and post high-quality fantasy production in 2022.