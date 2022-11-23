James recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

James logged the Chargers' lone sack against star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in this tight loss to the division-rival Chiefs. The All-Pro safety also tied starting linebacker Drue Tranquill for a team high in tackles while being assigned to cover tight end Travis Kelce for much of the night. James has now recorded 92 tackles (53 solo), four sacks and three passes defended over 10 games this season, and, barring injury, he should easily set a new career high in stops this season. The Chargers next play against the Cardinals this coming Sunday.