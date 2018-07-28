Chargers' Derwin James: Nursing hammy injury

James is dealing with a minor hamstring issue, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Florida State product opened training camp on the Non-Football Injury list but it appears he's nursing a small hamstring injury. Los Angeles doesn't seem all to concerned regarding James' availability for the regular season. Barring any setbacks, James should be ready for Week 1.

