James underwent X-rays on his wrist following the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

The good news for the veteran safety is that the results came back negative. James is by no means in the clear when it comes to playing Sunday against the Colts, so his practice participation over the coming week will shed light on his chances of suiting up. Tony Jefferson and rookie sixth-rounder RJ Mickens would be candidates to start at safety alongside Elijah Molden if James is not given the green light to play.